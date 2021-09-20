Lawton Police arrest reckless driver

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in custody, after taking his truck for a joyride in downtown Lawton, with two tires.

And our photographer was on scene, and captured it all on camera.

The man reportedly began driving recklessly near southwest 2nd Street and F Avenue.

At one point, he passed the Lawton Police Headquarters at the Public Safety Facility.

The passenger side tires came off completely, which exposed the metal rims.

Police took the man into custody at the Days Inn on southwest 2nd Street.

