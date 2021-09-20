Expert Connections
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in custody, after taking his truck for a joyride in downtown Lawton, with two tires.

And our photographer was on scene, and captured it all on camera.

The man reportedly began driving recklessly near southwest 2nd Street and F Avenue.

At one point, he passed the Lawton Police Headquarters at the Public Safety Facility.

The passenger side tires came off completely, which exposed the metal rims.

Police took the man into custody at the Days Inn on southwest 2nd Street.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

