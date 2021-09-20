Lawton Public Schools releases Community Stakeholder Survey

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools announced a new strategic planning initiative that it plans to launch this fall.

The initiative will begin with a survey opportunity for the community about the future of LPS

The online survey can be completed on the district website.

Community forums will also be announced in the coming months.

The data gathered will be used for a proposed plan that is expected to be presented to the school board for approval in mid-2022.

