Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Louisiana man threatens to shoot New Orleans mayor over trash complaints

New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20)...
New Orleans police arrested 59-year-old Daniel Jenkins at his Gentilly home Sunday (Sept. 20) and booked him with terrorizing after determining he threatened in a 911 call to shoot Mayor LaToya Cantrell over trash collection complaints.(Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana man with trash collection complaints was arrested Sunday after threatening to shoot New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in a recorded call to 911.

Court records show that Daniel Jenkins, 59, “threatened to go to City Hall and shoot Mayor Cantrell if he could not get trash service or someone to answer questions,” WVUE-TV reported.

When officers arrived at his home after his 911 call, Jenkins told them that he was “sick and tired of the Sewage and Water Board for charging him” when he was not getting service.

Jenkins was booked on a single count of terrorizing, an offense that is punishable in Louisiana by up to 15 years in state prison, up to $15,000 in fines, or both.

His criminal history includes six prior felony and two prior misdemeanor convictions across four states.

Court records show Jenkins is currently on probation through October 2024 for a 2019 conviction in New York for aggravated driving while intoxicated. He is also serving five years of probation through October 2022 for a DWI offense.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash knocked the brace between two walls into a wine rack, leading to the loss of over...
Lawton business working on repairs after driver crashes into building
Kasey Shaver
Former sheriff’s deputy and current Allen police chief arrested
Both lanes of I-44 headed east bound near mile marker 53 are open after an animal caused a...
Animal blamed for crash on I-44
Ricky Holland
Man charged in connection to Wednesday crash in Lawton
The Fire Chief said Geronimo didn't get to celebrate its birthday last year due to the pandemic.
Geronimo wraps up weekend of birthday celebrations

Latest News

“I was in a bed. I can’t move, I can’t breathe,” he recalled about the experience. “I was...
Man helped form anti-vaccine mandate group, but views change after catching COVID
Dr. Anita Kohli said a COVID-19 anti-viral pill would be easily accessible and a gamechanger.
Clinical trials underway for potential COVID-19 prevention pill
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend