Marlow Public Schools to build new safe rooms for student, community use

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A FEMA grant is going to help Marlow Public Schools build new safe rooms.

The two new safe rooms, one at Marlow Middle School and one at Marlow High School, will give students a safe space and parents a peace of mind.

“I think for a school it’s critical. That’s another thing, parents want places they can take their kids where they’re safe. We have a safe place. We have a safe room. They’re built for F-5 tornadoes which is the worst of the worst,” said Marlow Public Schools Superintendent George Coffman.

During the day, those shelters are big enough to house all of the students, faculty and staff. But when there is severe weather after school hours, the shelters will be opened to anyone in the community in need.

“It gives some security to our elderly, people who need to try to get to safe places that don’t have shelters at their own site. This will be good for our community. Through Jason McPherson, the City Manager, they’ll have someone with keys, and they’ll be able to open up the facilities,” Coffman said.

The safe rooms will be paid for using money from FEMA grants.

“We wrote it about 2 or 2.5 years ago, it usually takes about 18 months to get approved. It’s extensive, it’s a lot of paperwork, a lot of communication,” Coffman said.

The grants are now approved, and the district will soon be ready to get construction started on the roughly $5 million project.

“The best part of this project is 75-percent of this project is paid for by FEMA. Marlow Public Schools only has to come up the other 25-percent of that, which is not bad at all. I like those deals where I don’t have to come up with the whole project. We’re going to look at potentially tying this to a new bond issue,” Coffman said.

They hope to start construction at the beginning of 2022. The safe room at the middle school will double as a new cafeteria. Coffman said the current cafeteria is not big enough for the number of students they have. The safe room at the high school will double as a multipurpose building.

That means they’ll use it for things such as STEM labs, professional development events and other activities.

