One person transported to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken for treatment after a crash on the Duncan Bypass.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on Sept. 20 between Gatlin and Osage road.

Police said a white truck went over the center line as it was headed north, crashing into the end of a semi headed south on the Bypass.

The driver of the semi was fine, but the person driving the smaller truck was taken to be checked out.

Their condition was reported as being stable.

