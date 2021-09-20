Town Hall to take place at Altus City Auditorium

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Jackson County Republican Party will be holding a Southwest Oklahoma Town Hall on Sept. 20 in Altus.

The meeting will include a number of guest speakers, including the Oklahoma GOP Chairman.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Altus City Auditorium.

There will be a Q and A following the key-note speakers for residents to voice any questions.

There is no cost for the event, and those interested can reserve tickets here.

