Town Hall to take place at Altus City Auditorium
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Jackson County Republican Party will be holding a Southwest Oklahoma Town Hall on Sept. 20 in Altus.
The meeting will include a number of guest speakers, including the Oklahoma GOP Chairman.
It starts at 6 p.m. at the Altus City Auditorium.
There will be a Q and A following the key-note speakers for residents to voice any questions.
There is no cost for the event, and those interested can reserve tickets here.
