7News First Alert Weather: Fall to kickoff in a typical fashion

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, clear and chilly with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. Bring out the blanket or turn off the fan to stay warm tonight. You’ll likely want to grab a jacket before heading out on your morning commute. Great stargazing conditions for the entire night, winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph around sunset before decreasing to 5-10 mph.

Wednesday is the autumnal equinox, marking the start of astronomical fall, as the cool temperatures we saw today will be here again tomorrow. Sunrise to sunset tomorrow will be around 12 hours as we will see near equal amounts of daylight and nighttime, with sunrise at 7:22 am and sunset at 7:29 pm. High temperatures stay in the low 80s along with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

A high pressure system from the west behind the cold front earlier this week will dominate the southern plains by Thursday, allowing for sunny skies through the end of the workweek. Temperatures will rise back to seasonal average over the next several days, warming up to the mid 80s by Thursday and into the 90s by Friday. A weak cold front is expected to move across the Great Plains this weekend, most likely staying to the north, but could decrease our temperatures on Saturday by a degree or two. Early next week looks to be sunny and have temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s, but another possible cold front next Tuesday could bring our next rainmaker.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.