7News First Alert Weather: Nice taste of Fall starts tomorrow, but warming up into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Pre-frontal warming ahead of the cold front allowed most of Texoma to see temperatures soar in the triple digits this afternoon. As the cold front continues to descend south across Texoma, temperatures have been dropping from the 100s down to the 80s. Wind speeds have also been increasing, with gusts behind the cold front out of the north at 15-25 mph and gusting up to 30-35 mph overnight.

Isolated showers and storms will be firing up along and ahead of the cold front this evening. Most won’t see much precipitation, and those that do see any rain have the possibility for a strong thunderstorm. The main threat with these storms will be damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Overnight clouds will build, becoming mostly cloudy by tomorrow morning. Lows overnight will be in the mid-to-upper 60s with winds out of the north at 20-30 mph.

Tuesday will be when we really see the effects of this strong cold front. By sunrise the cold front should be exiting our far southern counties in North Texas. A few lingering showers are possible behind the front until midday tomorrow. Areas north of I-40 and in eastern Oklahoma will see showers and storms tomorrow morning behind the front due to increased mid-level moisture, but Texoma will be mostly dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s and upper 70s as we get our first instance of fall weather.

Wednesday morning lows will be chilly in the 50s, with some areas having the possibility of reaching the upper 40s. Fall-like temperatures will continue with highs staying in the low 80s, just in time for the first day of astronomical fall on Wednesday.

The later part of the week will see sunny skies return heading into the weekend. By the end of the workweek, temperatures will warm back up to seasonal-like temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

