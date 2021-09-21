Expert Connections
Altus chili cook-off heats up in October

By Will Hutchison
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For those who like to good food, an event is coming up in Altus.

”It’s our annual farm fest and chili cook off,” Main Street Altus President Preston Gunkel said. “We have a salsa and BBQ competition. We’re doing it a little different this year with extra COVID precautions. Instead of doing multi serving dishes, we have individual servings so you’ll get a different serving cup at each station.”

The event is October 2 in downtown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s $5 for an all you can eat wristband.

More information about entering the contest can be found on the Main Street Altus Facebook page.

