Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Altus Police arrest man wanted for assault

Police arrest Richard Goodlow on Assault and Battery charges on Sept. 21.
Police arrest Richard Goodlow on Assault and Battery charges on Sept. 21.(Jackson County Jail)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police arrested a man they said was wanted for assault charges.

They said an officer spotted Richard Goodlow earlier on Sept. 21.

Goodlow was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Jackson County.

The man reportedly took off and led police on a short foot chase before he was caught and arrested.

Goodlow is being held in the Jackson County Jail on Assault and Battery charges, with a bond of $75,000.

Police have not specified the details of the assault.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OK ACLU gives statement on Lawton Public Schools incident.
ACLU steps in on alleged LPS incident
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver on Sept. 20.
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver
Man dies in Hollis home intrusion.
Hollis man dies following home break-in
One person is taken to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass.
One person transported to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass
Ricky Holland
Man charged in connection to Wednesday crash in Lawton

Latest News

Main Street Altus is up for a national award that would give them $25,000 and other prizes.
Main Street Altus looking for community help to win national award
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fall to kickoff in a typical fashion
Awakening the Mind Mobile Museum Remembering World War I comes to Duncan.
Awakening the Mind Mobile Museum visits Duncan park
Foreman Prairie House in Duncan will host Fall Front Porch Party.
Foreman Prairie House hosts Fall Front Porch Party