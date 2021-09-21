Altus Police arrest man wanted for assault

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police arrested a man they said was wanted for assault charges.

They said an officer spotted Richard Goodlow earlier on Sept. 21.

Goodlow was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Jackson County.

The man reportedly took off and led police on a short foot chase before he was caught and arrested.

Goodlow is being held in the Jackson County Jail on Assault and Battery charges, with a bond of $75,000.

Police have not specified the details of the assault.

