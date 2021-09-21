Altus Police arrest man wanted for assault
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus police arrested a man they said was wanted for assault charges.
They said an officer spotted Richard Goodlow earlier on Sept. 21.
Goodlow was wanted on a felony arrest warrant out of Jackson County.
The man reportedly took off and led police on a short foot chase before he was caught and arrested.
Goodlow is being held in the Jackson County Jail on Assault and Battery charges, with a bond of $75,000.
Police have not specified the details of the assault.
