Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Awakening the Mind Mobile Museum visits Duncan park

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Awakening the Mind Mobile Museum Remembering World War I, opened on Sept. 21.

The mobile museum, at the Stephens County Museum in Duncan, offers visitors a new opportunity to experience history.

The exhibit features multiple booths covering different aspects of World War I history, and was originally intended to engage residents at Veterans facilities and senior centers.

“We are having a wonderful turnout here at the Stephens County Museum,” Vicki Zimmer, past president of Stephens County Museum, said. “And what we are doing today is we have a traveling exhibit about World War I and it is amazing. If you have a chance to come, you need to come, because you don’t want to miss anything. When you go through things you think, ‘Oh my Gosh,’ but you go back through it and you see things, and think ‘Wow I can’t believe this.’”

The Stephens County Museum is hosting the event from Sept. 21 through September 29 at Fuqua Park.

The mobile museum is currently the largest World War I traveling museum in the world.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OK ACLU gives statement on Lawton Public Schools incident.
ACLU steps in on alleged LPS incident
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver on Sept. 20.
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver
Man dies in Hollis home intrusion.
Hollis man dies following home break-in
One person is taken to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass.
One person transported to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass
Ricky Holland
Man charged in connection to Wednesday crash in Lawton

Latest News

Main Street Altus is up for a national award that would give them $25,000 and other prizes.
Main Street Altus looking for community help to win national award
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Fall to kickoff in a typical fashion
Police arrest Richard Goodlow on Assault and Battery charges on Sept. 21.
Altus Police arrest man wanted for assault
Foreman Prairie House in Duncan will host Fall Front Porch Party.
Foreman Prairie House hosts Fall Front Porch Party