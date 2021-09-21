Awakening the Mind Mobile Museum visits Duncan park

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Awakening the Mind Mobile Museum Remembering World War I, opened on Sept. 21.

The mobile museum, at the Stephens County Museum in Duncan, offers visitors a new opportunity to experience history.

The exhibit features multiple booths covering different aspects of World War I history, and was originally intended to engage residents at Veterans facilities and senior centers.

“We are having a wonderful turnout here at the Stephens County Museum,” Vicki Zimmer, past president of Stephens County Museum, said. “And what we are doing today is we have a traveling exhibit about World War I and it is amazing. If you have a chance to come, you need to come, because you don’t want to miss anything. When you go through things you think, ‘Oh my Gosh,’ but you go back through it and you see things, and think ‘Wow I can’t believe this.’”

The Stephens County Museum is hosting the event from Sept. 21 through September 29 at Fuqua Park.

The mobile museum is currently the largest World War I traveling museum in the world.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.