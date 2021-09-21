COVID-19 cases continue to decline

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As reports regarding Pfizer children’s vaccine and COVID-19 boosters continue to circulate, Southwest Oklahoma’s COVID numbers continue to dwindle.

The total number of new cases is 484, down over 1,200 from yesterday.

Active cases are now at 16, 478, a decrease of over 200.

The new seven day average is 1,834, with the three-day hospital average posted at 179 patients, with 46 in intensive care.

