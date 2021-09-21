Expert Connections
COVID-19 cases continue to decline

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As reports regarding Pfizer children’s vaccine and COVID-19 boosters continue to circulate, Southwest Oklahoma’s COVID numbers continue to dwindle.

The total number of new cases is 484, down over 1,200 from yesterday.

Active cases are now at 16, 478, a decrease of over 200.

The new seven day average is 1,834, with the three-day hospital average posted at 179 patients, with 46 in intensive care.

