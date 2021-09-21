Expert Connections
Elgin to remove debris from wooded areas to prevent future flooding

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin’s Mayor is working to get wooded areas cleaned out to prevent future flooding issues in the city.

Back in June, several businesses near H street along the railroads were affected because the water from the rain didn’t have anywhere to flow.

It started with crews coming out to help get rid of trees and other debris from the flooding.

The next step was getting in contact with the railroad company who owns the land causing the flooding.

“We reached out to management team of Stillwater Central Railroad and really got them to engage with us, and to come out here and clean this up. They’ve cleaned up about a quarter-mile of a stretch from H along the backside of Boompa’s and some of our retailers to this spot, so water can drain and get out of here,” Elgin Mayor JJ Francais said.

Although that is taken care of now, Francais said there’s still a lot of drainage areas in Elgin that need to be cleared. He’s hoping that crew will come back and help the city again.

“We’ll be putting several things out to bid to try and get more of this drainage cleared. There is a stretch of railroad that I’m talking to the railroad to get them to come out and help with that. It’s probably another eighth of a mile stretch. That area is about a mile south of where the company already cleared out hundreds of trees,” Francais said.

John Huff is one of the business owners that was affected by the flooding along U-S 277.

He’s glad the area is clear now, so he can continue to expand his business.

“We’ll be able to build there better and have stable ground and not have to worry about flooding undermining our paths and just the appearance, cleaning it up shows that you have pride in your business, and I’m a lawn moving business six-foot-high grass doesn’t look good for a lawn mowing business,” Huff said.

Francais said it’s vital that the city works to prevent flooding issues like in June from happening again.

“It grinds businesses to a halt. Our Mexican restaurant was closed for two days while they literally got water out of their building. That’s commerce to sales tax not happening, that’s people not earning a wage those two days. Again, it’s how do we keep our city moving forward when we have a tremendous amount of rain,” Francais said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

