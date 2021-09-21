First Alert Forecast | 9/21AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cooler air continues to funnel in this Tuesday morning! The front itself has long passed by and this afternoon is when we will really see the impacts of the front. Break out the pumpkin spice, the flannels and the ugg boots because day-time highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s! Okay, all jokes aside... don’t break out the fall gear just yet but today will be a wonderful day!! It will be breezy though. We’re talking sustained winds out of the north to northeast today at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be in the 30s/40s! There is a slight chance for rain across portions of the area but the overall chance will come to an end by the early afternoon. Likely most of the action will stay east of I-35.

The Fire Danger will be elevated this afternoon due to the dry conditions and the high winds. It will also be elevated Thursday afternoon and Sunday afternoon across portions of western Oklahoma and western sections of north Texas.

Cool weather is expected not only today but also tonight! Cloud cover will taper off by late afternoon and with the winds dying down and the clear skies, temperatures to start Wednesday morning will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. This will be the coolest highs since early June and the coolest temperatures since mid May!!

Temperatures for the rest of this week will be somewhat cool for late September, then rise back above average by the weekend. The rest of this week will consist of a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s. The later part of the weekend will see sunny skies return heading into the weekend.

As mentioned earlier, with the dry conditions, and somewhat breezy days on Thursday and Sunday, the fire risk will be elevated in the west on those days.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

