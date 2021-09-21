Expert Connections
Foreman Prairie House hosts Fall Front Porch Party

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Laura McGouran and Shu Hill from the Foreman Prairie House in Duncan gave an interview to talk about their upcoming Fall Front Porch Party on Sept. 23 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

There will be vintage truck photo sessions, lawn games, food and a a premier tasting of Kochendorfer Brewing Company’s Oktoberfest beer.

The event will take place at the Foreman Prairie House at 814 West Oak in Duncan.

Tickets will be $5 per person or $20 per family.

For any questions or information, Foreman Prairie House encourages those interested to text 580-512-9153.

