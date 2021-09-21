Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Police release new information on Lawton reckless driver

Lawton Police arrest reckless driver in downtown.
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver in downtown.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New information has been released about a reckless driver who was driving through downtown Lawton without two of his tires.

Lawton Police said Rodney Gyring was arrested, and is now facing charges of Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Obey Traffic Signals.

After receiving calls about his erratic driving, officers found Gyring at the Holiday Inn on 2nd street.

According to police, Gyring smelled of alcohol, exhibited slurred speech and could hardly stand.

After being arrested, Gyring also repeatedly tried to kick out the backseat window of the patrol car.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OK ACLU gives statement on Lawton Public Schools incident.
ACLU steps in on alleged LPS incident
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver on Sept. 20.
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver
Man dies in Hollis home intrusion.
Hollis man dies following home break-in
One person is taken to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass.
One person transported to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass
Ricky Holland
Man charged in connection to Wednesday crash in Lawton

Latest News

A Jefferson County Deputy arrests Margrita Torrez on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges.
Man arrested on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges at football game
COVID-19 cases continue to decline
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, September 21st.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 21st
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, September 21st.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 21st