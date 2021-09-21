Lawton Police release new information on Lawton reckless driver

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New information has been released about a reckless driver who was driving through downtown Lawton without two of his tires.

Lawton Police said Rodney Gyring was arrested, and is now facing charges of Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Obey Traffic Signals.

After receiving calls about his erratic driving, officers found Gyring at the Holiday Inn on 2nd street.

According to police, Gyring smelled of alcohol, exhibited slurred speech and could hardly stand.

After being arrested, Gyring also repeatedly tried to kick out the backseat window of the patrol car.

