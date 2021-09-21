Local health expert focuses on hospitalizations rates more than Covid numbers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While cases are trending downward across the state, that’s not exactly the case here in Southwest Oklahoma.

The state’s 7-day rolling average dropped to about 18-hundred cases.

And while the state is seeing a decrease, southwest Oklahoma is staying steady at around 900 cases on a weekly average.

Brandie Combs with the State Department of Health said state numbers aren’t always reported, and those numbers may not really reflect the Covid situation.

A discretion in numbers could be caused by a number of factors. Combs said some people could be getting tested through school, getting a rapid test, or purchasing an over-the-counter test to test at home.

People could also be staying home and not testing if they are showing symptoms.

While the number of cases is good to know, Combs likes to look at the overall impact in the community.

“Which means what do our hospitalizations in the community look like, and for southwest Oklahoma. If you look at the homeland security region three. That expands all the way over to Carter County. We have more hospitalizations, and more people in ICU than any region in the state with the exception of Oklahoma City and Tulsa,” Combs said.

Combs said we are far from being in the clear.

She still wants to push out vaccines and believes vaccines are the key to getting us out of this pandemic.

“It’s the facts, and it’s the truth that we’re seeing better health outcomes when people are hospitalized with Covid, vaccinated or not. Those who are vaccinated have better health outcomes. We’re not seeing people die at the rate we are seeing unvaccinated people die,” Combs said.

As the seasons are getting ready to change and the weather starts to shift, Combs sees that as a big concern.

“We’re still having cases that compare to late November, early December. We know in late November, early December we had lots of gatherings and people are indoors because of weather, so we would suspect that the virus would transmit more easily,” Combs said.

