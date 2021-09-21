Main Street Altus looking for community help to win national award

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Main Street Altus is up for a national award that would give them $25,000 and other prizes.

Main Street Altus is constantly working to improve their downtown square. Now, they’re the only Oklahoma Main Street up for an award that, with your help, would allow them to make it even better.

Every year, between 200 and 300 Main Streets across the country enter into the Independent We Stand America’s Man Street Contest. For the second straight year, Main Street Altus is the only Oklahoma town nominated for the award, an honor they say is achieved because of their hard work and the great support they receive.

“We have so many great people down here that support us. The City of Altus, the Chamber, Representative Kendrix and I think it shows,” said Main Street Altus President Preston Gunkel.

“It’s really a testament to our Main Street Director Lynna Wilmes. She has gone out and found these programs and found these contests for us to enter into. She’s done a lot of leg work. We have a great Main Street Program,” said Sidney Tyner with the Main Street Altus Board of Director.

The winner of the contest gets $25,000 and $1,000 worth of Stihl equipment, which would be put to great use in Altus.

“For us at Main Street Altus is our exteriors, our outside facades, the landscaping around the square, just making that look really beautiful. I think if your town is beautiful, when people are driving by, they want to stop, they want to check it out,” Tyner said.

“That could make a big dent in that job and potentially finish that job. Then we’ll have all the Stihl equipment to maintain that. We’d be excited to have that,” Gunkel said.

You can vote daily and the process is simple.

“It is so easy, you just go to our Main Street Altus Facebook page, we’ve posted the link multiple times. You just click on that link. I’ve found a little trick that if you hit that vote button as fast as you can, you don’t even have to hit the back button, you’ll get all 25 of your votes in then,” Tyner said.

You can vote 25 times per day until the initial round of voting ends on November 7th.

In addition to the national award nomination, Main Street Altus had seven businesses honored last night at the state-wide Main Street awards.

One business, the Gunkel Law Group, won first prize in the Best Business Practices category. Six others finished in the top 3 competing against businesses across Oklahoma.

