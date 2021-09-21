Expert Connections
Man arrested on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges at football game

A Jefferson County Deputy arrests Margrita Torrez on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges.
A Jefferson County Deputy arrests Margrita Torrez on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A Waurika man was arrested Sept. 17 on charges of Sexual Battery and Stalking.

Margrita Torrez was taken into custody Friday at a Waurika High School football game, after reports he was stalking a female high school band member.

A sheriff’s deputy was approached by a friend of the victim, who reported that Torrez had been pursuing her friend and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Torrez allegedly touched the victim in an unwanted manner, tried to get her to leave with him and threatened that he would “see her later.”

Further information gathered shows that Torrez may have been stalking the victim for some time.

Torrez’s bond is set at $50,000.

