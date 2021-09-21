Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Olympic gold medal swimmer hospitalized for COVID-19

FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the...
FILE - Australia's Madison Wilson holds her silver medal after her second place finish in the women's 100m backstroke final at the Swimming World Championships in Kazan, Russia, in this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2015, file photo. Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. Wilson, who is fully vaccinated, was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy because of the diagnosis.(Michael Sohn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Olympic gold medal swimmer Madison Wilson of Australia has been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.

Wilson was forced to withdraw from the International Swim League competition in Naples, Italy.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Wilson wrote on her Instagram account that she was hospitalized “for further care and observation.”

She says a full recovery is expected.

The 27-year-old swimmer was part of a powerhouse Australian women’s team at the Tokyo Games.

She won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter freestyle and a bronze in the 4x200 free relay. She also won a gold and a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OK ACLU gives statement on Lawton Public Schools incident.
ACLU steps in on alleged LPS incident
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver on Sept. 20.
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver
Man dies in Hollis home intrusion.
Hollis man dies following home break-in
One person is taken to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass.
One person transported to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass
The crash knocked the brace between two walls into a wine rack, leading to the loss of over...
Lawton business working on repairs after driver crashes into building

Latest News

This image provided by Abbot in September 2021 shows packaging for their BinaxNOW self test for...
Biden bets on rapid COVID tests but they can be hard to find
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
House to vote on government funding, debt as GOP digs in
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden declares world at ‘inflection point’ amid crises
FILE - Nona Hendryx, from left, Patti LaBelle, and Sarah Dash, of the group LaBelle, pose for a...
Sarah Dash who sang on ‘Lady Marmalade’ with Labelle, dies