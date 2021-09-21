Pathways asking Stephens, Jefferson Co. residents to fill out hope survey

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Pathways To A Healthier You in Duncan is asking people who live Stephens and Jefferson counties to fill out a survey about how much hope they have.

First lady Sarah Stitt and “Hope Rising” author Doctor Chan Hellman are working together to inspire hope across Oklahoma with Hope Rising Oklahoma.

Stephens and Jefferson Counties are part of the pilot program.

Executive Director of Pathways Kim Whaley said she’s excited they were chosen.

“People that have hope and have a positive outlook on their life and their circumstances are healthier, they have fewer days missed work. They have a better outlook on life, which in turn, that is directly reflective in their families and their children,” Whaley said.

To help, Pathways is distributing a survey that will measure the hope that people in the area have.

You can expect to answer questions about how you solve problems and meet goals.

“We’re going to ask questions specifically around how hopeful they feel or how hopeless, depending on what the situation may be, but it’s relative to their personal life at home as well as their work life,” Whaley said.

According to Whaley, knowing the measurements will help them create a plan of action to increase overall community hope.

“We also are dealing with a state that has very high ACE scores, which are the adverse childhood experiences, and so we are striving to move forward to address all of those ACEs in our families, with our children, in adults and how we heal them,” Whaley said.

Then on Nov. 9, Stitt and Dr. Chan will discuss the survey results with the community at a summit in Duncan.

“Chan will actually be here to talk to us about what our results look like, how hopeful we are, what our hope score is and then how do we move forward from that? How do we build hope and resilience in our communities?” Whaley said.

They’re asking people to fill out the survey before Sept. 30.

You can find the it on the Pathways Facebook page or visit pathwaystoahealthieryou.com.

