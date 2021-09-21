Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pathways asking Stephens, Jefferson Co. residents to fill out hope survey

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Pathways To A Healthier You in Duncan is asking people who live Stephens and Jefferson counties to fill out a survey about how much hope they have.

First lady Sarah Stitt and “Hope Rising” author Doctor Chan Hellman are working together to inspire hope across Oklahoma with Hope Rising Oklahoma.

Stephens and Jefferson Counties are part of the pilot program.

Executive Director of Pathways Kim Whaley said she’s excited they were chosen.

“People that have hope and have a positive outlook on their life and their circumstances are healthier, they have fewer days missed work. They have a better outlook on life, which in turn, that is directly reflective in their families and their children,” Whaley said.

To help, Pathways is distributing a survey that will measure the hope that people in the area have.

You can expect to answer questions about how you solve problems and meet goals.

“We’re going to ask questions specifically around how hopeful they feel or how hopeless, depending on what the situation may be, but it’s relative to their personal life at home as well as their work life,” Whaley said.

According to Whaley, knowing the measurements will help them create a plan of action to increase overall community hope.

“We also are dealing with a state that has very high ACE scores, which are the adverse childhood experiences, and so we are striving to move forward to address all of those ACEs in our families, with our children, in adults and how we heal them,” Whaley said.

Then on Nov. 9, Stitt and Dr. Chan will discuss the survey results with the community at a summit in Duncan.

“Chan will actually be here to talk to us about what our results look like, how hopeful we are, what our hope score is and then how do we move forward from that? How do we build hope and resilience in our communities?” Whaley said.

They’re asking people to fill out the survey before Sept. 30.

You can find the it on the Pathways Facebook page or visit pathwaystoahealthieryou.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OK ACLU gives statement on Lawton Public Schools incident.
ACLU steps in on alleged LPS incident
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver on Sept. 20.
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver
Man dies in Hollis home intrusion.
Hollis man dies following home break-in
One person is taken to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass.
One person transported to the hospital after crash on Duncan Bypass
The crash knocked the brace between two walls into a wine rack, leading to the loss of over...
Lawton business working on repairs after driver crashes into building

Latest News

First lady Sarah Stitt and “Hope Rising” author Doctor Chan Hellman are working together to...
Pathways to a Healthier You survey
Break out the pumpkin spice, the flannels and the ugg boots because day-time highs will top out...
First Alert Forecast | 9/21AM
City of Elgin works to prevent future flood issues.
Elgin to remove debris from wooded areas to prevent future flooding
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Nice taste of Fall starts tomorrow, but warming up into the weekend