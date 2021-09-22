7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend starts tomorrow with an elevated fire risk for Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies, light winds and dry air in place will allow prime radiational cooling to take place. As a result, temperatures will drop quickly after sunset with overnight lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

On Thursday, a jacket will be needed for the morning commute, but won’t be needed for long as temperatures warm quickly throughout the day. An elevated fire risk will be in place for Texoma as temperatures warm into the mid 80s, relative humidity will be less than 20% and winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts.

The warming trend will continue into the weekend with highs topping out in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. An weak front will approach the area on Saturday, but it is expected to stall north of the area before lifting away as a warm front on Sunday. Winds will increase once again out of the south on Sunday bringing back an elevated fire risk to western parts of Texoma.

A cut-off low west of our area will bring the next chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There will be enough energy available to support isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms. At this time, there is a low confidence on the coverage and amount of rain that we could see.

