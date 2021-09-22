Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News viewer wins chance to play golf with Makenzie and Chase

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Sept. 27, 7News Anchors Makenzie Burk and Chase Scheuer will be playing alongside a pair of lucky winners at the 6th Annual Classic Lawton Chevrolet Charity Golf Tournament.

Philip Fourroux of Altus was one of the winners Burk and Scheuer will compete with in the tournament held at Lawton Country Club Golf Course.

There will also be one other winner at the event.

The second winner will be announced between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sept. 23 during Good Morning Texoma.

Proceeds from the event will go on to support seven different local charities.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
OK ACLU gives statement on Lawton Public Schools incident.
ACLU steps in on alleged LPS incident
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver in downtown.
Lawton Police release new information on Lawton reckless driver
A Jefferson County Deputy arrests Margrita Torrez on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges.
Man arrested on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges at football game

Latest News

Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport receives grant for upgrades.
Grant to improve inside of Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend starts tomorrow with an elevated fire risk for Texoma
Jeremy Campbell visits Duncan after he wins gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Texas athlete wins gold at Japan Paralympics
University of Oklahoma Chief COVID Officer Dale Bratzler gives statement on latest COVID-19...
OU Health officials address COVID-19 in Oklahoma