7News viewer wins chance to play golf with Makenzie and Chase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Sept. 27, 7News Anchors Makenzie Burk and Chase Scheuer will be playing alongside a pair of lucky winners at the 6th Annual Classic Lawton Chevrolet Charity Golf Tournament.

Philip Fourroux of Altus was one of the winners Burk and Scheuer will compete with in the tournament held at Lawton Country Club Golf Course.

There will also be one other winner at the event.

The second winner will be announced between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sept. 23 during Good Morning Texoma.

Proceeds from the event will go on to support seven different local charities.

