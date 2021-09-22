UPDATE: Amber alert for kidnapped 10-year-old has been cancelled

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: The amber alert has been cancelled.

ORIGINAL STORY: An amber alert is out for a 10-year-old boy named Jaxson Brokopp. According to the Amber Alert, a woman went into a casino and left her child in the car. That’s when someone took the vehicle from the Newcastle Casino.

The alert says the suspect is a white man with sandy blonde, red hair, wearing a lime green Nike shirt and black pants. It was last seen southbound on the HE Bailey around 4:20 this morning.

The stolen car is a 2016 Lincoln MKX with an Oklahoma license plate. That plate number is: BUH868.

