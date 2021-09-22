City of Lawton plans to reorganize E-911 Dispatch Center

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is planning to restructure the E-911 Dispatch Center to create better working conditions for dispatchers and recruit new employees.

Back in April, emergency dispatchers sent a letter to Lawton city officials, citing issues like increased workload with little time off.

Then last month, with 10 vacancies at the E-911 center, the City started asking staff from other departments to help dispatch calls.

City Manager Michael Cleghorn and Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk worked with staff to come up with a plan to help remedy these issues, starting with pay.

In the city’s research, they found that when compared with other similarly sized municipalities, Lawton’s Emergency Communication Department’s compensation package was one of the lowest paid.

This plan increases starting salaries to over $19 dollars an hour.

“A competitive wage is going to help us, we believe, attract people to our E-911 Center, so we want high-quality people in our E-911 Center that are providing emergency response services to our citizens,” Cleghorn said. “That new wage we believe will help us attract and be competitive across the state, even south of us with our emergency dispatch center.”

To fund the cost increase, City Council voted to approve a budget amendment on Tuesday, reallocating over $200,000 from the city’s Cellular Service Fee Fund, while Comanche County pays for 20 percent of the salaries.

Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk spent a few hours at the dispatch center with employees to learn what needed to be changed.

He said most people don’t realize how vital dispatchers are to our community.

“I look at it as an emergency,” Burk said. “That’s the way I view these things because it may not be an emergency right now, but when a call comes in if it doesn’t get answered, somebody’s not getting service and heaven forbid that be a family member of mine or yours or anyone else in the community.”

Another major complaint was 8 hour shifts turning into 12 hours or more.

According to Burk, a new schedule should allow employees time off from work to decompress from the stress of the job.

“The plan is to implement 12 hour shifts,” Burk said. “They call it a 2-2-3 schedule. It’s where they’ll work two days and be off two days. Then they’ll work three days and be off two days and then work two days and be off three days

Staff also decided to create a Deputy Director position at the dispatch center to help train and oversee 35 employees.

“One of the critical things that you should do in an organization is succession planning or plan for replacement,” Cleghorn said. “If something, God forbid, happens to one of our directors, we would like to have those deputy directors in place, so they can step up into those positions and continue without a hiccup, so to speak, in our operations.”

When we asked Cleghorn when the changes would go into effect, he said he expects it to happen quickly.

They’re still looking to hire 5 dispatchers. As for the Deputy Director position, it’s open and they’ll be searching for someone to fill it.

