Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma surpass 600k

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has surpassed 600,000 cases of the Coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 2,244 new cases of the Coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 600,800.

The Centers for Disease Control meanwhile, reported 91 new deaths from the virus since Monday.

There are currently 15,616 active cases across Oklahoma.

Here’s a breakdown of active cases across southwest Oklahoma:

Beckham County: 60

Caddo County: 168

Comanche County: 596

Cotton County: 34

Grady County: 182

Greer County: 26

Harmon County: 3

Jackson County: 71

Jefferson County: 30

Kiowa County: 42

Stephens County: 342

Tillman County: 15

Washita County: 5

Meanwhile, Comanche County Memorial Hospital has given an update on the situation they are seeing as COVID continues to spread across the area.

With the full numbers from August in, CCMH is showing they had a tremendous increase in COVID-positive patients.

In July, they took in 27 COVID patients, whereas in August, they had 79.

The full details can be found below.

CCMH saw an increase in COVID patients from July to August. (Comanche County Memorial Hospital)

