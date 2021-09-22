Expert Connections
Doctor talks about resources during National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and Oklahoma ranks among the states with the highest suicide rates.

Mental health professionals are noticing an increase in suicides in groups including Native Americans, people who live in rural areas, veterans, middle aged men, teenagers and the LGTBQ community members.

A local doctor said there are ways a community can help remove the stigma and provide more resources for people who may be suicidal.

“Talking about mental health as you would talk about physical health and pair it in conversations or in education would be a good place to start,” Dr. Peter Armendariz at Comanche County Memorial Hospital said.

He said hopelessness, avoidance, isolation and changes in mood are indicators that a loved one may be thinking about committing suicide.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

