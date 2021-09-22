First Alert Forecast | 9/22AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is the first day of fall, so we can celebrate with autumn-like temperatures not only this morning with lows in the 40s and 50s but also with highs today in the upper 70s to lower 80s! As you’re waking up this morning, I’d suggest grabbing that light layer or long sleeve because temperatures in southwest Oklahoma are in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. In north Texas, temperatures are mainly in the 50s. Winds are light and conditions are calm but cool!

Today is the first official day of Fall. The Autumnal Equinox stems from the Latin language meaning ‘equal nights’. At 2:21PM, the suns rays will be directly over the equator meaning everyone from the North and South Pole and everyone in between will see roughly 12 hours of daylight! Sunrise at 7:22AM. Sunset at 7:30PM. To be more specific, Lawton and Wichita Falls will receive 12 hours and 08 minutes of daylight today. Today overall will be another pleasant day! Highs will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon. Winds much lighter today out of the north to northeast at 5 to 15mph.

The cool high pressure system hovering over us currently will move off to the east and southerly winds will return. This will allow for temperatures to rise through the weekend.

Tomorrow will start out with sunny skies but clouds are expected to build as the day goes on. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Friday will be very similar. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with sun and clouds. South winds again at 10 to 15mph. A weak cold front is expected to move across the Great Plains Friday night into Saturday morning. Trends are showing that it most likely will stay north of us. This front is going to have little impacts on our temperatures. There could be isolated showers for some western counties during this time but the overall threat remains very low and most will likely stay dry!!

This weekend will consist of day-time highs in the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. The weekend will be warm, yes, but overall look for nice weather. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with southerly winds both days.

An upper-level system will drift east to northeast across the Southern High Plains early next week. This system will bring a chance for rain and possibly a few thunderstorms beginning Tuesday! At this time, temperatures will drop into the upper 80s.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

