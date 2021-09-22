Expert Connections
Friends, family of Lawton man injured in drunk driving crash ask for community’s help

A crash with a drunk driver sent Kaiyo Raethong to the ICU at OU Medical Center a day before his 19th birthday.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center in the ICU after a car crash last Wednesday.

The day before his 19th birthday, Kaiyo Raethong was driving his friend home when the two were hit by a drunk driver on Gore, near MacArthur High School.

Raethong suffered brain swelling and bleeding.

His parents are local business owners who are traveling back and forth to be with their son.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kaiyo-mazuki-raethong-and-his-family.

