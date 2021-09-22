Friends, family of Lawton man injured in drunk driving crash ask for community’s help

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is fighting for his life at OU Medical Center in the ICU after a car crash last Wednesday.

The day before his 19th birthday, Kaiyo Raethong was driving his friend home when the two were hit by a drunk driver on Gore, near MacArthur High School.

Raethong suffered brain swelling and bleeding.

His parents are local business owners who are traveling back and forth to be with their son.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-kaiyo-mazuki-raethong-and-his-family.

