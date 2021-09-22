Grant to improve inside of Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - More upgrades to the Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport, thanks to an Airport Improvement Grant.

On Tuesday, the airport received 1.1 million dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration.

That money will be going towards the next phases inside of the terminal building.

Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport’s Director Barbara McNally said one of the first things they’re looking to do is add another boarding gate.

Right now, there’s only two.

“Also, almost every area of the airport will be touched. The car rentals will be redone. The front of the terminal will be redone, and the airline area will be redone. All of TSA’s equipment will be going back behind the scenes, so we’ll have an open lobby. The security checkpoint will be completely renovated, made taller to accommodate some new equipment that TSA is bringing in,” McNally said.

This 1.1 million dollar grant will get the ball rolling on those projects.

They’re expecting to apply for more grants but will get a better idea of how much they’ll need later this year when contractors put in bids to do the work.

“We think it’s about a 9-million dollar project, but with the way construction costs are going, it’s going to be hard to know exactly. We’ll see by the end of the year how much of the rest of the terminal is going to cost us. Then we’ll figure out if we want to figure out if we’re doing both packages we are bidding at the same time or if we want to dedicate those funds to one like the boarding gate area and then wait on the other one,” McNally said.

While the airport is waiting to make those upgrades, they are getting ready to open up their first official baggage claim area.

“It should be done in the next three to four weeks, and when passengers are coming off we’ll have a baggage area, and will be able to accommodate everybody and easily be able to get your bags just like every other airport,” McNally said.

McNally said she’s glad to see changes being made since it’s the first impression people get when flying into Lawton Fort Sill.

“It’s going to be more evident to the public, people flying in first impressions of Lawton, and then our citizens. It’s nice to have nice facilities to be able to come to,” McNally said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.