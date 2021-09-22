Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Hallmark will release 41 all-new, original holiday movies this season

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday...
This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.(Dusanpetkovic // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grab the popcorn, hot chocolate, fuzzy socks and blankets! Hallmark Christmas movies are just around the corner.

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.

The first weekend of movies kicks off Friday, Oct. 22 with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas.”

The network will also feature an all-new Christmas movie premiere on its stand-alone streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

You can expect to see on-screen reunions of cast members from iconic television series and films, like “Fuller House”, “The Wonder Years”, and “Back to the Future.”

In addition to new original titles, this season’s lineup includes new installments of continuing movie franchises.

Click here for a look at the movie premieres scheduled for Oct. 22 to Nov. 7.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
OK ACLU gives statement on Lawton Public Schools incident.
ACLU steps in on alleged LPS incident
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver in downtown.
Lawton Police release new information on Lawton reckless driver
A Jefferson County Deputy arrests Margrita Torrez on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges.
Man arrested on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges at football game

Latest News

FILE - According to Kraft Heinz, the company that makes Lunchables, there has been an increase...
Where are all the Lunchables?
Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia...
Thousands fight wildfires threatening California’s sequoias
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
Fed: On track to slow support for economy later this year
As lawmakers in Washington clash on raising the federal debt limit, a new report paints a...
Consumer Watch: How a federal debt default could affect you
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears court filing says conservatorship should end