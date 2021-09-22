Expert Connections
OU Health officials address COVID-19 in Oklahoma

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - OU Health officials are confident Oklahoma has overcome the newest spike in COVID cases caused by the Delta variant.

New numbers out of OU Health today show a continuing decline in COVID cases across Oklahoma.

Officials at OU Health held their weekly briefing on COVID this afternoon.

They were happy to share that although deaths due to COVID may continue to rise for a period of time, they believe that the worst of the Delta Variant is behind us.

“Similarly, if you look at the CDC’s data set, they report the number of new cases per hundred thousand population per week. And as of this morning, we ranked 22nd in the nation for new cases per week,” University of Oklahoma Chief COVID Officer Dale Bratzler said. “So good news overall. Remember, it wasn’t that long ago that we were top 10 in the nation with respect to new cases of COVID-19.”

He also stated that he believes Oklahoma is definitely past the surge of Delta cases, and we are down to an average of 46 new cases per day per 100,000 population.

Latest area numbers can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

