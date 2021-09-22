Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

According to the OPD report, Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland — who officers said smelled of alcohol — became angry when asked by a United ticket agent on Sunday, Sept. 12, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly, and he was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, the police report states.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing, according to police records.

Authorities verified Wednesday that he bonded out and is due in court Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. David Gutierrez, an officer with the San Jose Police Department for almost 29 years,...
Officer of nearly 30 years resigns over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated
OK ACLU gives statement on Lawton Public Schools incident.
ACLU steps in on alleged LPS incident
Lawton Police arrest reckless driver in downtown.
Lawton Police release new information on Lawton reckless driver
A Jefferson County Deputy arrests Margrita Torrez on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges.
Man arrested on Sexual Battery and Stalking charges at football game

Latest News

The Public Health District is warning locals to remain vigilant after the exposure, and to stay...
Wichita County bat tests positive for rabies
The Centers for Disease Control meanwhile, reported 91 new deaths from the virus since Monday.
Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma surpass 600k
Shawn McDaniel
Stays lifted in two McGirt-related cases
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 22nd
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: September 22nd