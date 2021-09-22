Stays lifted in two McGirt-related cases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has lifted stays in two cases it overturned based on the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.

The court lifted stays of its reversals of the murder conviction of Shawn McDaniel and the child neglect conviction of Victor Castro-Huerta.

The ruling happened just days after Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court in Castro-Huerta’s case.

O’Connor argued that Oklahoma has concurrent jurisdiction in cases in which the crime was committed by someone who isn’t Native American, like these two cases, even though the victims were.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.