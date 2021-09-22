Expert Connections
Texas athlete wins gold at Japan Paralympics

Campbell received his prosthetic from a Duncan organization
Jeremy Campbell visits Duncan after he wins gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games.
Jeremy Campbell visits Duncan after he wins gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games.(Courtesy Photo)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - An athlete from Texas who received a prosthetic from a Duncan organization took home the gold at Tokyo Paralympic Games on Sept. 2.

This was his fourth Paralympic Games.

Campbell was born with a rare birth anomaly, fibular hemimelia, a condition which caused his right leg to be underdeveloped. His leg was amputated when he was one year old.

He used a prosthesis to participate in football, basketball and other sports while growing up in Perryton, Texas. In 2003, Campbell met with Dream Team Prosthetics Clinical Director Chad Simpson at a track event in Edmond, Okla.

“When I met Jeremy, he was using a very basic walking prosthesis and was doing very well with it,” Simpson said. “However, I knew if he was going to compete with world class athletes, he would need a specialized, custom carbon fiber running prosthesis to take him to the next level.”

He designed the custom prosthesis Campbell uses. Earlier this year, Campbell set the world record for the F64 classification Discus at the Desert Challenge Games with a throw of 65.86 meters.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more prepared for a Paralympic Games than I was for Tokyo,” Campbell said. “Everything was in place; I had total confidence in my training and my prosthesis, it was unfortunate that the conditions were not optimal.”

Campbell’s throw of 60.22 meters won gold. He visited Dream Team Prosthetics of Duncan to show his prosthetic team his most recent gold medal.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

