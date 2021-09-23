2nd winner named to play golf with Makenzie and Chase

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There are now two winners who get to play golf with Makenzie Burk and Chase Scheuer at the 6th Annual Classic Lawton Chevrolet Charity Golf Tournament.

On Wednesday, one of the two winners was named during 7News at 6. That winner is Philip Fourroux of Altus.

On Thursday, the second of the two winners was announced during Good Morning Texoma.

Congratulations to Bill Schroeder of Lawton!

Chase, Makenzie, Phillip and Bill will compete in the tournament at the Lawton Country Club golf course.

Proceeds from the event will support seven different local charities.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.