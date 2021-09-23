Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Drought conditions worsen, but a change in our weather pattern to bring much needed rain next week

Isolated strong-to-severe storms possible midweek
By Noel Rehm
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds and not as chilly as this morning with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, skies will be partly cloudy and the warming trend continues with highs topping out in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. There will be an approaching cold front that will wash out across northern Oklahoma Friday evening and into Saturday. This front will not impact Texoma, but it will keep a mix of sun & clouds around throughout the weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures topping out in the low 90s. An elevated fire risk will be in place for western Oklahoma with relative humidity getting below 20% and winds increasing out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

An upper level cut-off low will approach the area from the west on Tuesday providing lift and Gulf of Mexico moisture. This will have little movement once it enters the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma. As a result, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday through Friday of next week. This should help provide little relief with ongoing drought conditions across Texoma. There will be enough energy available during that timeframe to support isolated strong storms.

