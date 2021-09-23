Expert Connections
Boppy Company recalls over 3 million loungers after several infant deaths

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Several Boppy loungers have been recalled after eight reports of infant deaths associated with the pillows.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the infants reportedly suffocated after being place on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found their side or on their stomach.

“These types of incidents are heartbreaking,” said Acting Chairman Robert S. Adler. “Loungers and pillow-like products are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation. Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”

The recall includes the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Newborn Loungers, according to CPSC.

CPSC says about 3.3 million of the recalled loungers were sold in a variety of colors and fashions in stores nationwide and online from January 2004 through September 2021. They measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and 7 inches high.

Boppy also distributed about 35,000 in Canada.

“We are devastated to hear of these tragedies,” a spokesperson for Boppy commented. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants. The lounger was not marketed as an infant sleep product and includes warnings against unsupervised use.”

Anyone with this product should stop use immediately and contact The Boppy Company for a refund at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.boppy.com and click “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information.

CPSC reminds parents and caregivers that a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard without blankets or pillows is the best place for a baby to sleep. Babies should always be placed on their backs to sleep.

