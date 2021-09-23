Expert Connections
Cameron University cuts ribbon for new green houses

Cameron University president explains 2018 tuition increase
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University and members of the McMahon Foundation Board of Trustees are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 for Cameron’s two new green houses.

There will be a brief ceremony starting at 5 p.m. on the west side of the Sciences Complex.

Directly following, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the green houses.

Cameron officials hope that the new facilities will provide expanded learning opportunities to students.

The university said those interested will need to enter the CU campus from 38th Street south of Gore and turn onto Ole Kim Lane, then proceed to Black & Gold Boulevard and parking is available at the adjacent parking lot.

