Family Dollar Distribution Center holding hiring event in Duncan

A Family Dollar hiring event is set for Thursday, Sept. 23 in Duncan.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Family Dollar Distribution Center is holding a hiring event Thursday.

It lasts from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at 201 E. Cherokee Road in Duncan.

On the spot interviews will take place and same-day offers are expected.

The event is looking for people to work for Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Distribution Center in Duncan.

There will be sign-on bonuses that will be paid after 90 days of work for qualified full and part-time hourly direct labor warehouse and maintenance associates.

Those are available to anyone hired between June 27 and October 31 of this year.

The company is holding these in-person hiring events across the country, and in a press release said positions include management, full and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance technicians and warehouse associates.

