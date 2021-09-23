First Alert Forecast | 9/23AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Thursday morning is starting with clear skies and light winds. This means temperatures, once again, are on the cooler side! We’re looking at upper 40s and low 50s so the jacket is going to be needed before heading out the door.

The primary concern in today’s forecast will be elevated fire conditions. With dry dewpoints, low relative humidity and winds out of the south... this all leads to that elevated fire risk across portions of western and northwestern OK on Thursday. This Thursday will consist of clouds building throughout the morning hours. This afternoon look for a mix of sun and clouds with south winds at 10 to 15mph. Despite the cloud cover, highs temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s and even the low 90s.

A weak cold front is expected to move across the Great Plains Friday night into Saturday morning. Trends are showing that it most likely will stay north of us then essentially wash out. This front is going to have little impacts on our temperatures.. more of a wind shift if anything. There could be isolated showers for some western counties during this time but the overall threat remains very low and most will likely stay dry!

This weekend will consist of day-time highs in the low 90s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. The weekend will be warm, yes, but overall look for nice weather. Look for a mix of sun and clouds. Light north to south winds Saturday with breezy southwesterly winds on Sunday.

An upper-level system will drift east to northeast across the Southern High Plains early next week. This system will bring a chance for rain and possibly a few thunderstorms beginning Tuesday! Otherwise, daytime temperatures will run mainly in the above- average category through the 7-day forecast.

Have a good Thursday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

