Fort Sill holds ceremony for new Major General

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A service member was honored today during a promotion ceremony on Fort Sill.

Brigadier General Brian Gibson, the Director of the Air and Missile Defense Cross Functional Team, received his second start today at the historic Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill.

The new Major General made a speech, including stories about the ideals he was taught growing up in Mississippi.

“As a young boy, in Mississippi, we lived on a small patch of land surrounded by mature, pecan trees,” Gibson said. “And when I didn’t live up to those ideals, they tried to instill in me It only took one session of picking up pecans and filling them in paper grocery bags to remind me. And if that didn’t do the trick, I got the privilege to shuck them by hand. A life lesson that I never want to repeat.”

The ceremony was attended by Fort Sill Leadership, leaders from the Lawton Community, including Mayor Stan Booker, as well as the horses of the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section and the 77th Army Band, the Pride of Fort Sill.

