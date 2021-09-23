Expert Connections
Gator relocated after getting stuck in Florida storm drain

The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.
The Palm Bay Police Department posted this photo.(Palm Bay Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PALM BAY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - The Palm Bay Police Department recently got a great photo when responding to a call about an alligator wedged in a storm drain.

“When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬),” an officer posted on Facebook.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were brought in to safely relocate the gator, WWSB-TV reported.

“No animals (or officers) were harmed in the making of this photo. #YesItsReal #WelcomeToFlorida,” the Facebook post added.

