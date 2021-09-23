Health experts push for people to get flu vaccine

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As flu season approaches health experts say getting that vaccine is just as important as getting the COVID vaccine.

Dr. Scott Michener with Comanche County Memorial Hospital said it’s hard to predict, but suspects the flu will be more prevalent this year because we’ve gone back to living our day to day lives, having get togethers, and slowing down on how often we mask up.

Dr. Michener said last year the flu season was mild, probably the mildest he’s ever seen.

“It was because all the things you do to prevent COVID, it also prevents the flu. Wearing a mask, hand washing, social distancing, and one of the other big things that stopped flu last year was air travel. One of the main ways flu gets passed around and travels around the world is air travel,” Michener said.

He’s anticipating flu season to be worse and combine that with the current COVID situation. It could be a bad combination for hospitals.

It just adds on to what healthcare workers are already dealing with.

“We’re hoping that we peak here. We got some predictions that we should be peaking now, and things go down. Although no one forecasted this bad peak in August, and September so we might have a period in November or December or January when people go inside, and obviously flu and Covid likes that bad weather better, that it could be bad,” Michener said.

Also, flu and COVID symptoms are similar in so many ways. If it isn’t one, it may be the other.

“That’s why in most hospitals settings if you came in with fever, and cough, and chills, and the symptoms. You would get a flu test as well as a Covid test, and so it can be difficult to tell especially COVID and the flu.”

Michener said the flu vaccine is very effective, takes seconds to get, and is the safest thing to do.

”You can not get flu from a flu vaccine. Most people should get vaccinated because a certain percentage of people get hospitalized with flu, and thousands of people die from the flu. The flu certainly, this year we need to be cognizant of it as we’re getting back to life, and I recommend, and, the hospital recommends getting the flu vaccine for everyone that eligible and a candidate to get the flu vaccine,” Michener said.

