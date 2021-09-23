Initial unemployment claims rise, continued claims down in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Initial unemployment claims have gone up in Oklahoma while the number of continued claims continued to go down.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, on the week ending September 11, initial claims reached 3,435, up from 2,680 the week before.

Continued claims for the same week dropped however, from 23,879 to 22,077.

Advanced numbers nationally for the week ending Sept. 18 showed an increase in initial claims from the previous week.

It remains to be seen if that will be the case for Oklahoma when the final numbers are released.

