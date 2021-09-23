Kiowa Tribe acquires 200 acres of land

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Tribe marked a historic day today, as the U.S. signed over the deed to over 200 acres of land, known as Indian City, U.S.A.

The signing will help to re-establish tribal jurisdiction and sovereignty over an area of historical significance to the tribe.

This is the first successful application in the Kiowa Tribe history.

Under the Komalty administration, about 280 acres land has been placed into trust.

“We have seven tribes around here I asked the tribes if they want to participate and build a village here,” Chairman Kiowa Tribe Matthew Komalty said. “Also so people coming, this was well known all over the world, as Indian City USA, in Anadarko. People keep calling the paper asking if Indian city is still open. It’s not but it’s going to be re-opened, so we can bring people in. They can visibly see how our culture is, learn about our culture, and at the same time preserve our culture.”

The acquisition took over five years to complete, but he hopes to build a new Cultural Center and Museum on the site.

