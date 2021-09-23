Lawton Driver flees after causing crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two cars were involved in a crash Wednesday night in Lawton near the intersection of Sheridan and Ferris.

Lawton Police told our photographer on scene that the driver of the silver car ran from the scene after hitting the red car. Police arrested the passenger of the silver car. No one in the red car was hurt.

Thursday morning, we called LPD about the driver that ran, and they had no update.

