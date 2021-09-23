Lawton Police arrest man charged with Sexual Battery and Forcible Sodomy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a man they say sexually assaulted two women, one multiple times.

Police say Detravius Bell forced one victim to engage in sexual acts with him multiple times over the course of two years.

They said that woman reported the crimes last week after hearing about a second victim coming forth with similar accusations.

That victim claimed the Bell inappropriately touched her after making sexual comments towards her.

Bell is charged with one count of Sexual Battery and one count of Forcible Sodomy.

He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.