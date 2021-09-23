Oklahoma surpasses 10,000 deaths from Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has surpassed 10,000 deaths from the Coronavirus.

According to the CDC, 42 new deaths from the Coronavirus were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 10,025.

Oklahoma added 2,361 new Coronavirus cases Thursday as well.

The new total, reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, brings the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to 603,161.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,887 while there are 15,293 active cases statewide.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.