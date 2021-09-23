Oktoberfest celebration takes place at Kochendorfer
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Keith Coast with Kochendorfer Brewing Company discussed upcoming Oktoberfest celebration, which begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.
There will be a taproom release of their Oktoberfest Beer, and Commemorative Oktoberfest Liter Mugs are $20 with first pour.
Contests include liter holding, brat toss, yodeling and even a best dressed contest. Prizes will be given out to the winners.
Bingo starts at 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 and has a guaranteed jackpot winner.
The event runs Sept. 24 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. to and Sept. 25 from noon until midnight.
